French GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Overall we were lacking a bit in qualifying with grip and general pace. We pushed hard but there were a few areas on the track that I couldn't improve on, especially in my final lap. We have a good race car but looking after the tyres is key, it's much warmer tomorrow and that will have an impact so we'll have to see what we can do strategy wise. For the Ferrari's to be on pole again shows that they have a great car and I expect them to be very quick again. It's good to have Checo alongside though and we are quick on the straights so let's see what we can do."

Sergio Perez: "To put in a decent lap in Q3 after a difficult start to this weekend is really good and I am pleased to be back in contention tomorrow. We did some setup changes and managed to get in the rhythm of understanding the tyres which worked out well and hopefully puts us in a position to fight hard in the race. I think patience, a strong start and a good tyre strategy in the heat will be key to getting a good result. It's also very important we work together to get the best outcome for the Team."

Christian Horner: "Ferrari had the advantage on us today but in the context of attacking the racetrack this weekend they are running a little bit more downforce and we are a bit more trimmed out. It is all about tomorrow though and we have both cars up there, it's two versus one, which is always a beneficial strategic dynamic and strategy can play a decisive role around this track. The deciding factor will be how the front tyres survive tomorrow, through some of these long turns, like 11 and 12, and the first sector. We did some good work overnight on the sim and the factory worked very hard overnight, burning the midnight oil, to bring us improvements today. Ultimately, we have the second and third drivers on the grid and I believe we can do something from there in the race. It is going to be hot and a little windy tomorrow so it will be a fascinating battle out there. If it plays out and we are close to Charles with that overspeed then an overtake is on."