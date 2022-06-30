Site logo

Piquet's honorary membership of BRDC suspended

NEWS STORY
30/06/2022

The British Racing Drivers' Club, the owner of Silverstone, has announced that Nelson Piquet's honorary membership has been temporarily suspended.

The news comes in a brief statement issued by the BRDC in response to comments the three-time world champion made last November.

"The BRDC Board of Directors has noted that, in a Brazilian podcast last November, Nelson Piquet Senior, an Honorary Member of the BRDC, described Lewis Hamilton using a racially offensive expression in Portuguese," reads the statement.

"The apology issued yesterday by Mr Piquet Sr has also been noted.

"In view of the BRDC's zero-tolerance policy towards any act involving or suggesting racism, the BRDC Board has concluded that Mr Piquet Sr's use of racially offensive language to describe a fellow BRDC member (and 7-times World Champion) is unacceptable and represents conduct that is wholly inappropriate for an Honorary Member of the BRDC, notwithstanding his subsequent apology.

"Accordingly, we have advised Mr Piquet Sr that his membership has been suspended with immediate effect. Following the Club's due process, it is anticipated that the Board will terminate Mr Piquet Sr's membership at a board meeting to be held after the required 7-day notice period."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by BrightonCorgi, 21 minutes ago

"Let's review every word ever said be every member. There must be another dozen or two they can suspend as well."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by kenji, 38 minutes ago

"
And the cancellation juggernaut' rolls on despite the apology given by Piquet. Who was the 'dumper'?"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms