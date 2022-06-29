Silverstone ramps up net zero carbon drive

Silverstone has revealed a new business sustainability strategy in its race to have a positive impact on the planet and to be part of the change as F1 continues its drive to be Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

The home of British motorsport is accelerating change to lead the way as a sporting venue by committing to an ambitious ten-year venue and facility investment strategy that will put sustainability at the centre of daily operations and aligns its plans with those of F1 and other key partners in the sport.

Silverstone, on the eve of the British Grand Prix, has become the first motor racing venue to join the UNFCC Sports for Climate Action programme and looks forward to working collaboratively with the global sporting community to identify solutions to fight collectively climate change.

With its commitment to reimagining how the venue operates, Silverstone is pioneering new ideas by inviting current and future partners to bring the right solutions to fuel its passion. Looking at innovation, community and experience for fans. This commitment has recently been recognised by the FIA who have awarded the venue with the FIA Environmental Accreditation at a Two Star level.

Sustainability initiatives are already on track, with technology leading the way.

Silverstone has installed 1,342 solar panels on the roof of the Wing, the International Conference and Exhibition Centre situated in the F1 paddock, and this is just the start. Phase 2 of this project will be completed in the autumn when a total of 2,764 panels covering over 5,200 m2 will generate over 13% of the venue's power. In addition to this, all on site generators, under the control of Silverstone, now run on HVO biofuel, resulting in a 90% reduction of emissions and, from 2023, will be fully powered by renewable energy sources.

From sustainable racing, engineering and innovative events to practical commitments, the plan also considers how to engage and inspire fans, bringing the community on Silverstone's journey. Over the next 12 months, Silverstone will have 30 electric vehicle charging stations on site, with points at the Wing, Museum, and the Hilton Hotel.

Silverstone has found a way to drive down emissions, while revving up the visitor experience. The venue has evolved its catering offer, to reduce food waste, single use plastics and offer delicious vegan and plant-based catering options. Increasing recycling points for plastic bottles and cans, and providing a total of 22 water refill stations, the venue has made it easier than ever for fans to reduce their impact - and will even reward them for doing so.

At this year's Grand Prix, in a joint initiative with Sky Zero, fans will be asked to support Silverstone on this journey by recycling their rubbish, refilling their water bottles or opting for a vegan or plant-based meal and, on recording their action, will be entered into a competition to win hospitality at the event in 2023. Assisting the fans will be an army of 500 volunteers who make up the Silverstone Race Maker team all of whom have had specialist sustainability training and will be on hand to guide and educate fans, encouraging sustainable actions.

"As the home of British motorsport we have a responsibility to lead the way with smarter and cleaner methods of working," said Stuart Pringle, "and sustainability will be at the heart of all we do at Silverstone.

"I am delighted that we have completed our first major step of this journey with the installation of solar panels on the roof of the Wing and I look forward to unveiling more initiatives as we move forward with our Shift to Zero".