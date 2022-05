Russian GP will not be replaced

Formula One has announced that the cancelled Russian Grand Prix will not be replaced and therefore the 2022 season will comprise 22 races.

It was announced on 25 February that, following meetings between Formula 1, the FIA and the teams, the championship would not race at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, which was set to be held on 25 September.

Since then numerous venues have been named as a potential replacement for the Sochi event including a return to Bahrain later in the year using the outer track, Qatar and Turkey, but today F1 has revealed that there will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap, meaning the 2022 calendar will consist of 22 races.