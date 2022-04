Revised qualifying format to be trialled next season

F1 is to trial a revised qualifying format next season in which the use of all three tyre compounds will be mandatory.

As F1 bosses continue to tinker with the rules, it is understood that the format, which will be trialled at a two races next season - though not at those where the Sprint format is to be used - will see the current tyre rules 'tweaked'.

This year, in a move which has so far proved to be popular, the rule whereby the top ten qualifiers had to start on the same tyres used for their fastest lap in Q2, was scrapped, meaning a free choice on race day - one of the positive moves to come out of the Sprint format.

However, the format that is to be trialled next year will see drivers only allowed to use the hard compound in Q1, the medium in Q2 and the softs in Q3.

The format is sure to raise many questions, not least the ability to get the hards, and in some cases the mediums, up to the required temperature in the time available.

Furthermore, the whole concept of qualifying, whereby drivers push from the outset, not to mention strategy, would go out the window.

Following Tuesday's meeting of the F1 Commission, it was revealed that at two events next season there would be a trial aimed at reducing the tyre allocation from 13 sets to 11.

This would be done to evaluate the impact of the reduction in tyre allocation on track-running, with the overall intention to move to more sustainable use of tyres in the future.

The intention is to reduce the number of sets of softs available from the current 8 to 4, while four sets of mediums would be available instead of the current three, and the number of hards increased from two to three.