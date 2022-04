Pirelli concludes first test of 2022

Pirelli has concluded its first tyre test of 2022, as Ferrari, Alpine, AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo get to try the 2023 spec-tyres.

Over two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), Guanyu Zhou and Robert Kubica were on duty for Alfa Romeo, along with Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for AlphaTauri and Esteban Ocon.

On the opening day of the test Ocon completed 122 laps, while Gasly completed 121 and Zhou 120.

The following day, Ferrari joined the test, replacing Alpine, with Charles Leclerc driving in the morning before handing over to Carlos Sainz.

At AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda took over from Gasly whilst Kubica was at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo.

Tsunoda completed 103 laps on Wednesday, while Kubica completed 100 and the Ferrari pair 114 laps in total, Leclerc managing 63 laps and Sainz 51.

This year's regulations allow for the use of the current car however the teams run plans are decided by the Italian manufacturer.

Unlike previous years, due to the intensity of the race schedule, the details of the full test programme are yet to be confirmed, a situation not helped by the number of double-headers on the European schedule.