Netflix drops trailer for Drive to Survive Season 4

"It's constant warfare," declares Lewis Hamilton in the trailer for season 4 of the Netflix documentary that is turning the sport around.

1 minute and 13 seconds is all it lasts, but it is surely enough to convince the new generation of F1 fans to remain faithful, whilst encouraging others to give the sport a try.

"The sport is cut-throat," says George Russell.

"It's not just about what's going on on the track," we are told, "it's everything that happens off the track.

As the music pulsates and Christian Horner declares "It's winner takes all", the non-stop action seems a world away from those long, long afternoon when the final order is decided at the first corner far less that championship deciding, season-finale when the powers that be manufacture the result.

"It's constant warfare," smiles Lewis Hamilton.

"May the best driver win," suggests Toto.

There's Geri, Lando, Pierre, Geri again, Daniel, crashes, Guenther, Max, more crashes, more Geri.

Only a few more days until the season drops on 11 March.