It's 'return to render', as AlphaTauri unveils revised livery

Opting, like sister team Red Bull, to issue a number of inconclusive renders, AlphaTauri merely reveals a revised livery, and precious little else, at F1's latest launch.

The 'reveal' formed part of a video by combining a 3D CGI rendering of the car with real footage of the AlphaTauri Spring/Summer 2022 collection runway show, "highlighting the fusion of tech, innovation and style, that bonds the two companies together", according to the release.

The actual AT03 will make its first official F1 appearance at next week's Barcelona test, but in the meantime the video "tells the story of the synergies between fashion and motorsport through three main pillars".

"It starts with a Monolith in the CGI world, representing the team's technology, state-of-the-art facilities, and know-how of the people who have produced the car," the release continues. "Each element then moves towards the second pillar, the Portal – signifying AlphaTauri and its technology – that ‘dresses' the AT03, drivers and models, as they move into the real world, the World of AlphaTauri. This final pillar demonstrates the product of the partnership, where the ‘Style Of A New Era' materialises across both fashion and F1."

Following the team's highest points scoring season to date AlphaTauri has embraced the new regulations with the AT03, styled in an updated blue and white livery.

"This year sees a huge change to the car as, due to the new regulations, the look and design is completely different," said Pierre Gasly, "so the team has had to start from a clean sheet of paper. We won't know the true performance of the AT03 until we get it out on track at pre-season testing in Barcelona but so far, I think it looks great and I am very excited to get this new season started!"

"It really does look great," added Yuki Tsunoda. "Of course we've not seen the real car on track yet, but the new shape and design are really cool, and I think the livery suits it really well and I hope everyone enjoys the launch video."

"I am excited to finally reveal what our 2022 car will look like," said Franz Tost. "It is a completely new era for F1 and we hope that this package will be very strong, following last year's success. Once again, we have worked closely with AlphaTauri to launch our new car and I think we've managed to deliver something very special."

"We are excited about new beginnings this season and have explored a lot of interesting opportunities to add style aspects to F1," added Ahmet Mercan, CEO AlphaTauri. "For Scuderia AlphaTauri, it is a new era in Formula 1, and for AlphaTauri it is a new era in style."