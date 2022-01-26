Australia Day honour for Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has got his 2022 season off to the best possible start as he is appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2022 Australia Day Honours.

Ricciardo's award is for "significant service to motor sport as a competitor and ambassador, and to the community", noting his mentor of young aspiring motorsport drivers, his role as ambassador for the Inner Ninja Foundation and his support for a number of causes including the Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, Australian Red Cross, Wildlife Information and Rescue Service and Wings for Life Foundation as well as his patronage of the Racing for MNDi Foundation.

Individual are appointed Member of the Order of Australia "for service in a particular locality or field of activity or to a particular group", while the Medal of the Order of Australia is "for service worthy of particular recognition". Officially, the McLaren driver's name will now be followed by the letter AM.

Ricciardo, who gave McLaren its first victory since Brazil 2012 when he claimed a somewhat fortuitous victory at Monza last year, is one of seven people recognised for motorsport this year, among them being Terence Bracken of Tasmania, Leslie Power of Western Australia, and Ian Tate of Victoria.

Announcing the honours list, the Governor-General highlighted that of the 732 awards in the General Division of the Order of Australia, the highest ever percentage (47 per cent) are for women and 45 per cent are for service to local communities.

”Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today's Honours List," said the Governor-General. "Collectively the recipients, whose achievements span community service, science and research, industry, sport, the arts and more, represent the strength and diversity of Australia.

"It has been a challenging couple of years and the recipients announced today are a reminder and reflection of the richness of spirit, selflessness and good in our community.

"To the individuals being celebrated today; thank you for your contribution to Australia and congratulations on being recognised by your peers and your nation."