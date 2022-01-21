COTA smooths out the bumps

Organisers at the Circuit of the America have responded to complaints from F1 drivers and MotoGP riders and smoothed out the circuit's notorious bumps.

Following complaints which almost saw the MotoGP event called off at the last moment, and further complaints from their F1 counterparts weeks later, it was decided to resurface the 3.4 mile track.

As such, COTA hired consultants to review asphalt designs and diagnose the parts of the track in need of resurfacing. As part of the process, ground penetration radar and laser mapping equipment & software was used to map the track and identify the different repairs needed.

From there, COTA worked to repave Turns 12 through 16 and build a concrete pad to reinforce the areas at Turn 2 and 10.

Additionally, COTA worked with contractors to ensure the new asphalt and concrete foundations were even and flush, creating an ideal track for upcoming races and events.

Following the MotoGP complaints, organisers carried out repairs to the circuit which included grinding down a number of the track's notorious bumps, but from the outset of the (F1) Grand Prix weekend many drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, claimed this had actually made the situation worse.

This year sees MotoGP visit in April hence the desire to complete the work as soon as possible.