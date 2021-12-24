Spa-Francorchamps reveals upgrades to circuit

Organisers at Spa-Francorchamps have revealed the various upgrades taking place at the Belgian track in a bid to secure its future as Grand Prix host and attract other disciplines.

The work, which got underway in the middle of last month, is intended to obtain the double FIA/FIM official approval that will allow the return of motorcycle endurance to the iconic track, and forms part of an overall strategy aimed at the diversification of activities and the modernisation of its infrastructure.

Work is focussed on two main areas. In terms of the track, in order to host the 24hr SPA EWC Motos in June 2022, an FIM grade C official approval is required. The works essentially have to do with the expansion of run-off areas and the installation of a gravel trap.

In terms of the circuit's ageing infrastructure, it has been decided to pair the works completed on the track with the vitally necessary work on infrastructure so as to have better facilities to host spectators.

At Turn 8 (Bruxelles) the corner will see part of its tarmac run-off removed in order to enlarge the gravel trap, while at Blanchimont (Turn 16 & 17), the run-off platform of Turn 17 will be enlarged, a gravel trap created and the guardrail moved. Also, the tarmac run-off at Turn 16 will be transformed into a gravel trap and a service road will also be created.

The run-off at La Source corner is being enlarged to strengthen track safety and a gravel trap will be placed there. Also, the 24hr grandstand will be replaced, as a second step, by a new more modern grandstand, that is better integrated with its environment.