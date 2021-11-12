Site logo

Brazil GP: Friday Free - Times

12/11/2021

Times from today's free practice session for the Heineken Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:09.050 139.600 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:09.417 0.367
3 Perez Red Bull 1:09.492 0.442
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:09.567 0.517
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:09.880 0.830
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:10.124 1.074
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.142 1.092
8 Ocon Alpine 1:10.145 1.095
9 Alonso Alpine 1:10.201 1.151
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.352 1.302
11 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:10.374 1.324
12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:10.413 1.363
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:10.443 1.393
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:10.587 1.537
15 Norris McLaren 1:10.610 1.560
16 Schumacher Haas 1:10.885 1.835
17 Latifi Williams 1:10.902 1.852
18 Russell Williams 1:10.938 1.888
19 Ricciardo McLaren 1:10.990 1.940
20 Mazepin Haas 1:11.342 2.292

