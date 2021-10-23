Site logo

United States GP: Best times (all practice sessions)

23/10/2021

Best times from across all three practice sessions for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:34.701 130.226 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.805 0.104
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:34.874 0.173
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.912 0.211
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.919 0.218
6 Norris McLaren 1:34.945 0.244
7 Ricciardo McLaren 1:35.345 0.644
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:35.398 0.697
9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.561 0.860
10 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.572 0.871
11 Ocon Alpine 1:35.711 1.010
12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:35.851 1.150
13 Russell Williams 1:36.023 1.322
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:36.062 1.361
15 Latifi Williams 1:36.118 1.417
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:36.138 1.437
17 Alonso Alpine 1:36.376 1.675
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.572 1.871
19 Schumacher Haas 1:36.671 1.970
20 Mazepin Haas 1:38.026 3.325

