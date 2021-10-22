Site logo

United States GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

22/10/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:34.946 129.890 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:35.203 0.257
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.310 0.364
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:35.360 0.414
5 Ricciardo McLaren 1:35.457 0.511
6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.561 0.615
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.572 0.626
8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.824 0.878
9 Sainz Ferrari 1:35.919 0.973
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:36.138 1.192
11 Ocon Alpine 1:36.158 1.212
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:36.242 1.296
13 Alonso Alpine 1:36.376 1.430
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:36.558 1.612
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:36.718 1.772
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.983 2.037
17 Schumacher Haas 1:37.041 2.095
18 Latifi Williams 1:37.254 2.308
19 Russell Williams 1:37.490 2.544
20 Mazepin Haas 1:38.026 3.080

