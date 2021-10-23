Site logo

United States GP: Saturday Free - Times

23/10/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 1:34.701 130.226 mph
2 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.805 0.104
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.912 0.211
4 Norris McLaren 1:34.945 0.244
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:34.988 0.287
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:35.219 0.518
7 Ricciardo McLaren 1:35.345 0.644
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:35.398 0.697
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.688 0.987
10 Ocon Alpine 1:35.711 1.010
11 Vettel Aston Martin 1:35.851 1.150
12 Russell Williams 1:36.023 1.322
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:36.062 1.361
14 Latifi Williams 1:36.118 1.417
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:36.252 1.551
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:36.392 1.691
17 Alonso Alpine 1:36.490 1.789
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:36.572 1.871
19 Schumacher Haas 1:36.671 1.970
20 Mazepin Haas 2:03.456 28.755

