United States GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "It's been quite a difficult afternoon for us, the car just didn't seem to click at all, so we've got a lot of work to do ahead of tomorrow. I think this is the toughest FP2 we've had this season, it's very strange as up until now we've been competitive everywhere, but it's been very difficult here in Austin today. We'll work hard tonight, I'm sure we definitely have more pace to find, and I'm confident we can be more competitive come Qualifying."

Yuki Tsunoda: "It was a really enjoyable first day running here in Austin, this is obviously another new track for me but I think I've found a good approach quite quickly and it's been fun to drive. However, there are lots of things for us to work on tonight, as the pace of the car so far isn't quite there, and I've also struggled with track limits at Turn 19. We'll analyse all the data and I believe we can be back to our strong performance again tomorrow."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "Today's running has proved more difficult than we'd anticipated, and not what we've come to expect as a team on a Friday. The track is tough on tyres, especially on the rears, and that combined with the hotter than usual temperatures gave the tyres a very hard time. We really struggled with oversteer, so we tried a variety of set-up items across FP1 and FP2, but it was still difficult to find the stability that was required. We will need to review all the changes we have made today and refine the choices for tomorrow. We've got a good team of engineers so I am confident that we will understand the limitations from the data and return to our usual level of competitiveness for FP3."