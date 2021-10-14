F1 Commission discusses 2022 calendar, shortened races and the Sprint

In its third meeting of 2021, the F1 Commission discussed a number of items including the 2022 calendar, which will be presented to the World Motor Sport Council on Friday.

The Commission was presented with the 23-date draft calendar for the 2022 season, whilst praising the achievements of Formula 1 and the FIA in staging what will be a 22-race schedule this year, despite the pandemic.

Following events at this year's Belgian Grand Prix, the Commission discussed potential updates to the Sporting Regulations and has asked that the Sporting Advisory Committee considers this topic at its next meeting to propose options for updated procedures and regulations.

The Commission was also presented with a report on the first two Sprint events held at Silverstone and Monza.

The report gathered feedback from a number of the sport's stakeholders, which, it is claimed, were positive about the Sprint concept.

Further evaluation will take place following the third and final Sprint event in Brazil.

Elements relating to potential future Sprint events and the associated regulatory framework will then be discussed with a positive resolution anticipated in the weeks following the Brazilian Grand Prix.