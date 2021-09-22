Russian GP: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: After a demanding and intense triple-header, we are reenergised and ready to go.

Last time out in Monza was bittersweet - a commanding performance and strong result for Valtteri but a feeling of missed points for Lewis, who had the potential to fight for the win. The pleasing thing is that the W12 looks competitive and with just eight races to go, now is the time to use our experience and focus on the details and processes which will get us over the line.

We're looking forward to racing again in Russia, it is a circuit we've gone well at over the years and both our drivers have enjoyed great results in Sochi. We're hoping to continue our run of success in Russia but know that this year is an entirely different beast, and we're expecting another intense weekend.

Last year, this race was one of the first to welcome fans back to the grandstands and it was incredible to feel the passion and buzz of the crowds again. We've just been treated to fantastic support in Spa, Zandvoort and Monza, and this weekend will be no different.

Our aim is to pull together a strong weekend, starting in FP1 and building one session at a time. Lewis is in the tenth championship battle of his F1 career, and he is laser focused on what he needs to deliver in the next eight races. As for Valtteri, he's driving better than ever, like we saw in Monza - and he will be flat out every weekend. There's a calm determination about the team right now and the business end of a season, fighting for championships, is exactly what we enjoy the most.