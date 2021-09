Italian GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "It was very busy on track with everybody trying to find a tow and in the end we just missed out on making Q3 by three hundredths. I was happy with my lap in Q2: it was a good lap, but it could have been a little cleaner in the middle sector. It is a shame to miss Q3 by a small margin, but I still believe we can make up ground tomorrow to be in a stronger position for Sunday when it matters most."

Lance Stroll: "It is a pity to have narrowly missed out on Q3. It was a solid effort by the team and we were able to get in some good laps despite the challenges Monza always throws up in qualifying. Traffic was an issue for everyone and it was difficult to find good tows. While it is disappointing not to have made Q3, tomorrow's Sprint race should give us the opportunities to gain places and start Sunday's race inside the top ten."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "Both our drivers did a very good job in qualifying today, finishing 11th and 12th. Sebastian reported no real problems with the car other than a bit of understeer at Parabolica, and Lance had issues with traffic and was unlucky not to be able to get a tow at the opportune moment. Both he and Seb are well set to secure good finishes in tomorrow's Sprint race."