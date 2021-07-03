Austrian GP: Qualifying team notes - Haas

Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin qualified 19th and 20th, respectively, for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, Round 9 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship at the Red Bull Ring.

Mazepin and Schumacher had three new sets of Pirelli's P Zero Red soft tires at their disposal in Q1 - hosted under a blistering Austrian sun. Lap times dropped throughout the opening 18-minute session with Schumacher netting a 1:06.127 and a 1:05.621 on his first two sets of rubber. His third and final set delivered a 1:05.427 to place the German 19th at the checkered. Mazepin clocked a 1:07.106 to open his account before shaving nearly a second off on his second attempt with a 1:06.282 tour. With his final set of fresh softs bolted on the Russian improved again with a best lap of 1:05.951 for 20th overall.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen secured a third straight pole position - the fourth of the season for the Dutchman, and the seventh overall in his Formula 1 career. Verstappen's flying Q3 lap of 1:03.720 beat first-time front-row qualifier Lando Norris of McLaren by .048 of a second.

Nikita Mazepin: "It was quite clean. I'm happy with my improvement with every chance I had on the tires, but I didn't feel comfortable in the car. The rear part of the car was stepping out and snapping mid-corner in those high-speed corners. I was on the edge let's say."

Mick Schumacher: "It was better than last week, that's for sure. We were closer to the cars ahead of us, which is always a positive. We knew our qualifying performance might lack a bit but still, I think I managed to extract the most out of the car, so I'm quite happy about that."

Guenther Steiner: "Qualifying here in Austria over two weeks, I would say we've made progress. The distance to the people in front of us has reduced since last week so we can see progress and that's the only thing we can do at the moment. Hopefully tomorrow there is a surprise during the race - like rain - then maybe there is something there for us. You never know."