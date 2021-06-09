Roberts leaves Williams

Williams team principal, Simon Roberts is to leave the team as a result of an internal restructure.

Roberts joined Williams in June 2020 following the Grove outfit's purchase by Dorilton Capital, and played a key role in managing the team through its transition of ownership and leadership.



"Simon has played an integral role in managing the transition over the last 12 months and I would like to thank him for his great contribution during that time," said CEO, Jost Capito.

"It has been a pleasure to take on the role of team principal following the departure of the Williams family from the sport," added Roberts. "However, with the transition well underway I am looking forward to a new challenge and wish everyone in the team well for the future."



This restructure further streamlines operations as part of the long-term objectives to return Williams to the front of the grid.

Former Volkswagen WRC technical boss, Francois-Xavier Demaison , who worked with Capito during Volkswagen's all conquering WRC reign, will take accountability for both trackside and engineering, while team principal responsibilities will be taken on by Capito.