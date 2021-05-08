Site logo

Spanish GP: Best times (all practice sessions)

NEWS STORY
08/05/2021

Best times from across all three practice sessions for the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.835 134.360 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.070 0.235
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.308 0.473
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:18.309 0.474
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:18.410 0.575
6 Ocon Alpine 1:18.466 0.631
7 Norris McLaren 1:18.494 0.659
8 Alonso Alpine 1:18.518 0.683
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.535 0.700
10 Ricciardo McLaren 1:18.582 0.747
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:18.597 0.762
12 Perez Red Bull 1:18.606 0.771
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.619 0.784
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.877 1.042
15 Vettel Aston Martin 1:18.947 1.112
16 Russell Williams 1:19.005 1.170
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:19.122 1.287
18 Latifi Williams 1:19.392 1.557
19 Schumacher Haas 1:19.999 2.164
20 Mazepin Haas 1:20.237 2.402

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms