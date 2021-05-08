Site logo

Spanish GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
08/05/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.835 134.360 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.070 0.235
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.308 0.473
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:18.410 0.575
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:18.423 0.588
6 Norris McLaren 1:18.494 0.659
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:18.535 0.700
8 Ricciardo McLaren 1:18.582 0.747
9 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:18.597 0.762
10 Perez Red Bull 1:18.606 0.771
11 Alonso Alpine 1:18.662 0.827
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:18.673 0.838
13 Ocon Alpine 1:18.700 0.865
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.877 1.042
15 Russell Williams 1:19.005 1.170
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:19.214 1.379
17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:19.363 1.528
18 Latifi Williams 1:19.392 1.557
19 Schumacher Haas 1:19.999 2.164
20 Mazepin Haas 1:20.237 2.402

