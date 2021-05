Spanish GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Tricky day. We felt good in FP1 but, as the temperatures came up a bit in FP2, we struggled a little bit more. We need to understand that a bit better if we can and make some improvements for tomorrow. It didn't feel bad, but we were just a bit off the pace. As usual, we'll work hard tonight and see if we can turn it around for tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "So, Barcelona. I was going to say not much has changed - but it has with Turn 10. I don't think it's going to change the racing, but it makes it a little more interesting to have a new corner.

"Today, it's close. Our positions don't look great on paper, and we do have work to do but I'm only a second off in fifteenth, so it's really close. Every tenth counts at this point so we certainly have to find a few for tomorrow and put ourselves in a fighting position. We've changed a few things on the car and it's still too early to know what's good and what needs work, but we'll spend some time tonight looking at it. The important thing was that we got the laps in. I think FP2 was definitely better than FP1, even if the position doesn't reflect that, so we'll hopefully make another step in the morning."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "A busy day in Barcelona. We had an intense programme today in terms of both aerodynamic tests and work on tyres in preparation for the race, which are always a fundamental factor here, given the high wear on the left-hand side of the car. Overall, we worked through our programme well, and we're happy with the data we've gained. Overnight, we'll review everything we've learned and come back tomorrow ready for what should be a very close qualifying session."

Check out our Friday gallery from Barcelona, here.