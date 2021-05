Kubica facing three days at Barcelona

In addition to participating in FP1 at Barcelona this weekend, Robert Kubica will subsequently undertake two days of tyre testing for Pirelli.

The Pole will be in action at a venue that has already made a huge impact on his 2021, for other than taking part in Alfa Romeo's first outing of 2021 in February, he returned to Catalonia to win the European Le Mans Series season opener in April.

Armed with this knowledge of the circuit, Kubica will take over Kimi Raikkonen's car in the first practice session of the race weekend to contribute to the ongoing effort of the team in the 2021 season, before returning to the cockpit for each of the two days of testing with the 18-inch tyres on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

"It's great to have Robert back in the car for his first practice session of the season and for the Barcelona test," said Frederic Vasseur. "Each time he gets in the car is valuable for us in order to tap into his extensive experience and get another perspective about the C41.

"His technical feedback will also be crucial in his runs with the 2022 tyres. We are in the middle of a very close fight in the midfield and every input from our talented pool of drivers can be the secret weapon that gives us that edge to move forward."

"I am looking forward to being in the car again this Friday and next week," added Kubica. "Having last driven the C41 in Barcelona in February, I am looking forward to seeing how much the car has progressed since – both in terms of upgrades and in the team's understanding of the package.

"Driving a Formula One car is always a special experience and I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's effort in the midfield battle. Also, getting to drive the new 18-inch tyres will be a new experience and the first taste of the new world that will come into being next year."