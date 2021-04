Portugal GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It feels great to be back on track in Portimao, the circuit is amazing but the conditions are very similar to last year and the tarmac is super slippery. The tyres have of course changed and we all lost a bit of grip from the cars compared to last year. It's very tricky out there and not easy to switch the tyres on which is a shame because it seems to be all about tyre preparation and temperature. It's the same situation for everyone so we just need to make sure we are on top of the car so we can make the best out of it. It seems tight with Mercedes this weekend again and the car felt alright but we still have some work to do ahead of tomorrow, that's for sure."

Sergio Perez: "Today we had very similar track surface conditions to last year with limited grip on the new tarmac so it's really hard to get the tyres to work. It's not easy so the main focus is to understand what's going on with the tyres. I think the pace on the mediums was good but when we went on to the soft compound we didn't find any lap time so we'll need to look into that and hopefully sort it out in time for qualifying. It's hard to compare with the last round in Imola as it's a very different track here and everywhere just has less grip overall due to the tarmac but I think we have pretty good pace in the car so hopefully we will be in the mix to fight for pole tomorrow."