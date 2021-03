Sprint qualifying details still to be "ironed out"

Guenther Steiner reveals that the teams have yet to agree on sprint qualifying races, with money understood to be at the heart of the matter.

Though F1 bosses have already identified the three events - Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos - where a sprint race - to be known as Sprint Qualifying - will decide the grid order for the following day's Grand Prix, the teams have yet to agree to the move.

As ever, money appears to be at the heart of the matter, with teams concerned at the level of compensation to be awarded in terms of the wear and tear of an extra race, not to mention the heightened potential for accident damage.

"There's a few details to be ironed out," admits Guenther Steiner, "but I think we're in a fast moving world and we just need to adapt to it to stay current

"I think we have got enough information now that should help more," he continues, "which I think it will, that we can get ready. I don't see a big issue."

"We want to fill out the weekend and we want to give the fans something more substantial to look at and follow on a Friday, something interesting on a Saturday too," F1 MD, Ross Brawn told Sky Sports recently.



"So as well as the Sprint Qualifying we're going to have the normal qualifying on a Friday," he revealed. "You qualify to get your position in Sprint Qualifying and the Sprint Qualifying (result) will take you forward to the race. So really we have a much fuller weekend and that's what we want to explore.

"We want this opportunity to try it at three races this year," he admitted. "If it doesn't work then we'll put our hands up and we'll go away and we'll think about it again.

"But I'm quite optimistic about it. I think if you take the view of the whole weekend it's got a lot going for it."

The sprint races are understood to be around thirty minutes in length, around 100 kms, and will see world championship points awarded for the first three finishers on a 3, 2 1 basis.