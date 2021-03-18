F1 and Saudi Arabia release details of Jeddah circuit

F1 and Saudi Arabia have revealed the layout of the Jeddah Street Circuit, which will be the second longest track on the 2021 calendar and among the fastest.

The circuit has been designed with close collaboration with Tilke GmbH & Co. KG and the Formula 1 Motorsport team under Ross Brawn to "ensure exciting racing for our fans and the drivers", according to today's press release.

Located in the Corniche area on the Red Sea, approximately 7 miles (12 km) geographically north of Jeddah's centre, the circuit will be 3.837 miles (6.175 km) long, the second longest on the Formula 1 calendar, after Spa Francorchamps at 4.352 miles (7.004 kms).

The circuit, which is due to host the inaugural event on 5 December, will have 27 corners and has the potential for 3 DRS zones, increasing the ability to overtake and close-up on cars in front.

Average speeds are estimated, in simulation, to be around 155 mph (250 km/h) and the fast-flowing layout with high speed esses and chicanes, as well as long full throttle sections, will make it the fastest street circuit in Formula 1 as well as one of the fastest circuits on the Formula 1 calendar, with Monza the fastest at 164.2 mph (264.4 km/h).

"It's always very exciting to release the details of a new circuit," said Ross Brawn, Formula 1 Managing Director Motorsport, "and the Saudi Arabia Street Circuit is no exception.

"We have worked very closely with the team at Tilke and with the promoter to ensure we have a track that provides exciting wheel-to-wheel racing for our fans and challenges all of the drivers. The design brings out the best of a modern street circuit but also has fast paced free flowing areas that will create fast speeds and overtaking opportunities.

"The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea, and we can't wait to see the cars on the track in December."

"We are looking forward to welcoming motorsport fans to Saudi Arabia," added HRH Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Automobile & Motorsport Federation (SAMF). "Next December will be a huge moment, when we host the biggest event in Motorsports (Formula 1).

"This is a continuation of the endless support that sports in general, and Motorsport in particular, is receiving from His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prime Minister, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

"Even though this is the first time we will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, delivering such important international events is further confirmation of the Kingdom's ability to manage and organise these events to the highest standards for our fans and growing young population."