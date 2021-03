"I just wanted one year," says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton gives insight as to why he only agreed a one-year deal with Mercedes, the seven-time world champion insisting that he can "keep adding to it".

Fans and no doubt F1 bosses breathed a huge sigh of relief early last month when Mercedes made the 'announce' that it had agreed terms with Lewis Hamilton to keep the seven-time world champion on board.

The long delay in agreeing a new deal was put down to various factors, including money and an elephant called George, but in the end both sides agreed to continue, albeit only committing to one year.

Speaking at today's launch of the car with which he hopes to secure a record eighth title, Hamilton shed light on the fact that it was his decision to make it a one-year deal.

"Firstly, I'm kind of in a fortunate position where I've achieved most of the stuff that I've wanted to achieve up to this point," he said. "So there's no real need necessarily to plan too far ahead in the future.

"I think we live in quite an unusual period of time in life, and I just wanted one year," he added. "Then we can talk about if we do more, and keep adding it if we have to."

According to Mercedes, a significant part of the new agreement built upon the "joint commitment to greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport that was made last year by Lewis and Mercedes".

This, we were told, would take the form of a joint charitable foundation, which will have the mission of "supporting greater diversity and inclusion in all its forms in motorsport".

"The main priority for 2021, in the past it was just about winning championships," said Hamilton. "Last year there was a lot of discussion about equality and inclusion, and I think there was a lot of talk. This year is all about pushing for diversity, and really making sure that action is taken.

"That is at the core of the drive for me, but of course we exist to win, and that is what all these guys and girls here and working towards, so that is my goal, to deliver that for them."

