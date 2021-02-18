Site logo

Mercedes fires up the W12

NEWS STORY
18/02/2021

Eleven days ahead of its unveiling, Mercedes has fired up its 2021 contender, the W12, for the first time.

Now that both drivers are fully signed-up and ready to go, Mercedes has taken the next step in its journey towards an eighth successive brace of titles.

Today, the German fired up the W12, the car with which Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas aim to 'do the business'.

The car will be unveiled on Tuesday 2 March, just over a week ahead of pre-season testing - brought to you by Aramco - and on the same day that Alpine reveals its car.

