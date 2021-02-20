Series 3 of Drive to Survive to screen from next month

Formula 1 and Netflix have confirmed that the series, F1: Drive to Survive 3, will launch another 10 episodes on March 19.

Once again be taken behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams battle it out for victory in a year like no other.

From 19th March, fans will be given unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the 2020 season which saw the sport dramatically halted in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic and make a thrilling restart in Austria several months later.

Intense battles, fierce rivalries, unexpected podiums and Lewis Hamilton’s seventh world title will ensure the series is one of the most action packed yet.

This series is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films.

The full trailer for the season will be unveiled in the coming weeks.