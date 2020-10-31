Emilia Romagna GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "I'm disappointed to be starting in P11, especially because the margins out there in qualifying were so tight and just a hundredth would have meant a place in Q3. But on the positive side, I'd rather start in P11 than P10. It means we have a free tyre choice and that may turn out to be an advantage for us. I think with hindsight, we probably set the car up more towards the race and that compromised us in qualifying, but hopefully that means we will have a strong car tomorrow. We need to move up the field and score points because it's such a close fight in the championship. While the result isn't ideal today, I really enjoyed driving at Imola for the first time. It's a great challenge and I think all the drivers feel the same."

Lance Stroll: "Great to be back at Imola. One of the coolest tracks of the season - it's old school, quick and flows nicely. Unfortunately, it was a difficult day and especially challenging with just 90 minutes of practice before qualifying. It's the same for everyone, but it's not easy to learn about the car, the tyres and the track in such a short space of time. I thought we looked more competitive this morning, but I struggled for grip in qualifying so that's something we will try and understand. It was a very tight session and we were just the wrong side of the midfield fight today. A deleted time for track limits in Q2 didn't help either. The reality is that we're starting further back than we would want. It's been a frustrating day, but we will fight hard to gain places in the race tomorrow and hopefully end the weekend on a high."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "A very tight qualifying hour. Sergio was just a hundredth away from making Q3, but the P11 starting slot always presents more strategy options being the first car with a free choice of starting tyre. Lance was caught out by track limits in Q2, but we have not looked especially competitive today. It's hard to know what to expect tomorrow because data is more limited than usual. Overtaking won't be easy, so that puts extra pressure on a strong opening lap. From there we will try and use the strategy to bring both cars into the points."