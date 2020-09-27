FIA removes Hamilton's penalty points

Following new information from Mercedes the Sochi stewards have removed Lewis Hamilton's penalty points and instead fined the German team.

The stewards received information from the team that Hamilton had received a team instruction to perform his practice start(s) in the incorrect place.

This was confirmed by the stewards having listened to the audio between the team and the driver.

Based on this information the stewards replaced documents 46 and 47 with this decision and therefore removed the penalty points imposed while imposing a fine of 25,000 Euros on the German team.