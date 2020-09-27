Russian GP: Race team notes - Pirelli

- Home
-
-
News
-
Latest News
- "They're trying to stop me," says Hamilton
- Bottas takes controversial Russian Grand Prix win
- Russian GP: Result
- Russian GP: Starting Grid
- Penalties for Albon and Latifi
- FIA acts on podium protest T-Shirts as it clarifies clothing rules
- Wolff: Ferrari would never have agreed to F1 role
- "What has Eddie been drinking," asks Horner
- Vettel conflicted as Hamilton closes on F1 win record
- More News
-
-
-
Drivers
-
Current Drivers
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Lando Norris
- Sebastian Vettel
- Kimi Raikkonen
- Romain Grosjean
- Pierre Gasly
- Sergio Perez
- Charles Leclerc
- Lance Stroll
- Kevin Magnussen
- Alexander Albon
- Daniil Kvyat
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Esteban Ocon
- Max Verstappen
- Lewis Hamilton
- Carlos Sainz
- Antonio Giovinazzi
- George Russell
- Nicholas Latifi
- Valtteri Bottas
- Test/Reserve Drivers
-
-
- Teams
-
- Tracks
-
- Seasons
-
- Pictures
-
- Testing
-
- Stats
sign in