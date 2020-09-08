Roberts appointed acting team principal at Williams

Williams has announced that Simon Roberts will become acting team principal during the transitional time period following Claire Williams stepping down.

Roberts joined Williams the team from McLaren earlier this year as Managing Director of Formula One where he has responsibility for the F1 Technical, Operations and Planning functions.

Following over a decade working within the Automotive Industry, Roberts began his career in F1 in late 2003, joining McLaren as Operations Director and General Manager.

He was seconded to Force India for the 2009 season and as Chief Operating Officer, having responsibility for all team operations from concept through to the track.

In 2010 he returned to McLaren as Operations Director and a member of their Executive team. He was appointed Chief Operations Officer in 2017, with responsibility for engineering and factory operations.

"I am delighted to be announced as Acting Team Principal during this transitional period," said Roberts. "It is an exciting time ahead for the team, a new era for Williams and one that I am excited to be playing a part in. I look forward to the challenge ahead as we look to take the team back to the front of the grid."