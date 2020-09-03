Williams Grand Prix Engineering announces new board

Williams Grand Prix Engineering today announces that Matthew Savage, Darren Fultz and James Matthews will make up the company's new Board of Directors following Dorilton Capital's acquisition of the team that was announced on 21 August.

Matthew Savage is the Chairman of Dorilton Capital. Dorilton is a private investment firm headquartered in the United States and Matthew has led the team since its inception in 2009. Prior to founding Dorilton, Matthew was with Rothschild for 22 years in both London and New York advising clients regarding M&A and restructuring transactions.

Darren Fultz co-founded Dorilton Capital in 2009 and became CEO in 2018. Prior to this he held positions with Rothschild where he provided corporate finance and M&A advice and with C3i and ZS Associates where he provided sales and marketing strategy and analytics advice. Darren sits on the Board of Directors at all of Dorilton's portfolio companies.

James Matthews is the CEO of Eden Rock Group, an investment advisory firm headquartered in London that was established in 2001. James is a former British racing driver and the co-founders of Eden Rock have a background in motorsports spanning more than 30 years.

The new Board recognises and appreciates the importance of retaining Williams' heritage and culture and will continue to work with the senior management to leverage its capabilities to return it to racing competitively.