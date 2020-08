Belgian GP: Qualifying team notes - Williams

George Russell qualified 15th and Nicholas Latifi 19th for the Belgian Grand Prix. George made Q2 for the fifth time this year, clocking his fastest time of qualifying with a 1:43.468. Nicholas improved on his final run in Q1, posting a 1:44.138.

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It was nice to be back in Q2 again this weekend and it is testament to all the hard work throughout the team that we were. The new parts that we brought here are working well, which bodes well for the future.

Nicholas was unfortunate with the brief yellow flag that cost him some time in his final lap of Q1, but otherwise it was a good session and both drivers enjoyed reasonably clear laps, which is never easy at this circuit.

It was a little surprising to be fighting with the two Ferraris, but it was nice to see us resume a proper battle with Haas and Alfa Romeo. Tomorrow is of course where it really counts but we have put ourselves in a good position with both cars to fight with Haas and Alfa Romeo. If we can also put some pressure on the Ferraris then we are set for a good race.

George Russell: I am thrilled, and it was probably the best qualifying of the year for us. On paper, our car does not suit this circuit because of the long straights, so we were not expecting to be close to Q2. We put a really good lap together and the car was feeling great. It was exhilarating driving around here with the car on the limit like that, so I am really pleased. We hope for rain tomorrow, as if it is wet it might mix things up a bit, so fingers crossed the heavens open.

Nicholas Latifi: I am quite frustrated as the potential was there to get into Q2. We got very unlucky getting caught out by the yellow flag with the Haas so I had to lift for that on my last attempt. My lap considering this issue would have been good enough. However, the car was feeling great and we made some good changes overnight and everything was there to get into Q2. For sure in the race we will be looking to fight and challenge the other cars.