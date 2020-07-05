Site logo

Austrian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
05/07/2020

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Bottas Mercedes US NH
Leclerc Ferrari US NH NM
Norris McLaren US NH NM
Hamilton Mercedes US NH
Sainz McLaren US NH NM
Perez Racing Point US NH
Gasly AlphaTauri NM NH
Ocon Renault NM NH
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM NH NS
Vettel Ferrari NM NH NS
Latifi Williams NM NH NS
Kvyat AlphaTauri NM NH NS
Albon Red Bull US NH US
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM NH NS
Russell Williams NM NH
Grosjean Haas NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM
Stroll Racing Point US
Ricciardo Renault US
Verstappen Red Bull UM

