W Series reveals details of Super Licence points

With the United States and Mexican Grands Prix schedules including rounds of the all-female W Series, it is only fitting that the series, now in its second year, should be included in those championships that qualify for all-important super licence points needed to drive in F1.

Today, W Series announced details of its 2020 FIA Super Licence points allocation, which will be awarded to the first eight in the 2020 W Series championship, as follows:



1st place: 15 Super Licence points

2nd place: 12 points

3rd place: 10 points

4th place: 7 points

5th place: 5 points

6th place: 3 points

7th place: 2 points

8th place: 1 point

"We're delighted that the FIA has made the decision to award Super Licence points to W Series' most successful drivers from the 2020 season onwards," said Catherine Bond Muir, W Series' Chief Executive Officer), "thereby adding to the importance of W Series as a ‘feeder' series for female drivers who aspire to race in more senior championships.

"Indeed, now that the first eight in the W Series championship will accrue Super Licence points, W Series has become an even more important rung on the motorsport ladder for female drivers whose ambition is to race and one day beat male drivers in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, which is logically the next rung on the ladder for them, and beyond."

"The drivers who competed in the inaugural W Series championship were not eligible for FIA Super Licence points," added Dave Ryan, W Series' Racing Director, "but that's not unusual in the first season of any racing series.

"However, in 2020 that will change. W Series' FIA Super Licence points allocation is now identical to that of long established and very prestigious race series such as NASCAR, Indy Lights, Formula Renault Eurocup and the World Touring Car Championship, among others."

"Personally, I'm delighted that W series has been further recognised by the FIA via the allocation of Super Licence points," said David Coulthard, W Series' Advisory Board Chairman, "the holy grail in any driver's aspiration to become a Formula 1 driver.

"Irrespective of where our current W Series drivers may race in future, the FIA's decision confirms my absolute belief that W series is essential in developing female talent and giving female drivers the opportunity to develop their skills so as to become successful professional racing drivers in the future.

"I would like to thank the FIA president, Jean Todt, for his vision and support ahead of what is only the second season of the W Series championship."

To qualify for an the FIA Racing Super Licence an applicant must meet the requirements of the FIA's International Sporting Code, Appendix L, Which states:

A minimum age of 18

An existing holder of an International Grade A competition licence

A holder of a full and valid road car driving licence for the country listed as the driver's nationality which has not been suspended, withdrawn, revoked, or in any other way

prevents the holder from driving a motor car on public roads.

Passing of an FIA theory test on knowledge of the F1 sporting codes and regulations.

Completed at least 80% of each of two full seasons of any of the single-seater Championships reported in Supplement 1 of the regulations

Accumulated at least 40 points over the previous three seasons in any combination of the championships reported in Supplement 1 of the regulations

The allocation that W Series receives is the same as that for Indy Lights, Formula Renault Eurocup and NASCAR Cup Series.

The winner of the F2 championship receives 40 points, as does the winner of the Indy Car series.

The winners of the FIA Formula 3, Formula E and World Endurance (LMP1) championships receive 30 points.