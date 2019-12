It's on the cards for F1 fans

As we rapidly approach the deadline by which time cards proclaiming "season's greeting" to colleagues, friends and family must be sent, one can't help but recall the good old days.

While the rest of the world sought out the traditional robins, snowmen and chocolate box country scenes, petrolheads had Michael Turner.

Every year without fail, one particular F1 website editor would sent Turner's cards to friends and family alike, often eschewing the traditional greeting and instead giving a 'what happened next' commentary relating to the image on the front of the card.

Imagine said editor's poor grandmother eagerly opening her card on Christmas day to find a picture of Ronnie Peterson's 'coffee table' March or Pedro in the 917 instead of the obligatory carol singers straight out of a Dickens novel.

Well, we're delighted to inform readers that our friends at Motorsport Memorabilia have released a set of four A5 sized greetings cards featuring Ben Payne's artwork from the Champions Collection.

The set of 4: Senna, Prost, Lauda and Stewart cards comes with envelopes ready to send to your fellow F1 fans, long-suffering friends and family.

Printed on high quality card with a glossy finish, each bears a description of the individual painting to the rear - though feel free to add your own 'what happened next' update.

The cards are blank inside and therefore suitable for any occasion and competitively priced at 9.99 per set.

For more information, or to order your set, visit Motorsport Memorabilia, here.