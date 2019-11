Zoom and Keep Fighting mark anniversary of Schumacher's first title with poster

ZOOM and the Keep Fighting Foundation have launched a poster to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Michael Schumacher's first Formula One World Championship.

The poster shows the legendary seven-time champion at the wheel of the Benetton B194 that he drove to victory in the 1994 season. and follows on from the first ZOOM Keep Fighting poster which launched last year and depicted Schumacher's 2000 championship victory for Ferrari.

The poster has been produced for ZOOM and Keep Fighting by design agency, Crooked Cartoon, and is printed at A2 size with a silk finish.

The image is inspired by the Art Deco posters of F1's past and is the 15th in the series, following posters featuring motor racing icons such as Mercedes GP, Nigel Mansell and Circuit of the Americas.

The Keep Fighting Foundation will receive a donation from the sale of each print. The nonprofit organisation aims to channel the positive energy received by Michael Schumacher and the Schumacher family into a global movement. It channels this ‘Never Give Up' spirit into initiatives into five key areas – culture, education and development, science, public health, and motivation.

"We are delighted to be raising money for the Keep Fighting Foundation through partnering with ZOOM on this poster," said Sabine Kehm, on behalf of the Schumacher family. "Michael's first championship was a very special moment in his career and 25 years later this poster brings back emotional memories of that time."

