Things You Might Have Missed In F1's 2021 Rules

Earlier this month, the FIA and Formula 1 unveiled their vision for the Grand Prix during the US Grand Prix, though coming with a huge reading list. This article gives you everything you can expect from Formula 1's new look. Finally, the vision for Formula 1 in 2021 is clear.

After lots of gamesmanship and closed-door wrangling among the championship's officials and teams, there's more than proof of concept. The much anticipated wide-scale changes have been signed off ahead of the 2021 season, expected to change Formula 1 in the season dramatically.

Here are the main points you might have missed.

Better-Looking Cars

In 2021, Formula 1 cars will feature a radical new design and a striking new look. That will include simplified front wings, full bodywork, increased underbody aerodynamics, bigger rear wings, wheel wake control devices, and low-profile tires. The rules also propose the wheel rims to have rotating the LED display and bodywork display panels the offer information to the spectators.

Simply put, these are the kind of cars that kids will love to have on their bedroom walls posters. The new design will also allow drivers to race closer to each other than ever before, increasing the competition between drivers and adding to the thrill. The key to achieving that was solving the downforce loss issue that the existing cars experience when running close to each other.

Fair Finances

For the first time in Formula 1, spending restrictions will be put in place to make the sport more sustainable and more balanced. There will be a 175-million-dollar cost cap per team every year, applying to anything covering on-track performance. However, that excludes drivers' salaries, marketing costs, and payments to the top three personnel in a team.

The cost cap will help grow the sport based on talent and reduce the advantage that F1 big spenders usually have over teams with limited resources. That might help to make the competition a bit more balanced and fairly competitive.

Revised Race Weekends

You can expect a few but significant changes in the structure of race weekends, which will be condensed to improve the fan experience. The changes will bring the number of races to 22 per season and also help the team cope with an expanded calendar.

Pre-race press conferences will be held on Thursday and Fridays before the first two practice sessions, with cars kept in parc ferme conditions before the FP3 starts. Moreover, every team must run at least two sessions in practice during the year by using drivers that have completed two or less Grand Prix. That creates more chances for upcoming drivers to shine.

Less Wind Tunnel Testing

In a bid to lower aerodynamic costs, F1 has reduced the number of wind tunnel runs that a team can do weekly, emphasizing on CFD (Computation Fluid Dynamics) simulations. Other rules are also considered here, including the switch to using low-profile tires. That's because the current high-profile tires used in F1 deflect a lot from movement, having a significant impact on aerodynamics.