Team must move on from Japan disqualification says Ricciardo

In the wake of Renault's disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix, not only does the French team lose further ground to McLaren, but falls into the clutches of Toro Rosso and Racing Point.

However, ahead of a race weekend where twelve months ago he started from pole, Daniel Ricciardo insists his team must learn its lesson and move on.

"We have to brush it off and move forward," the Australian told reporters. "If we keep dwelling on the misfortunes or whatever circumstances we've had this year then we'll probably always feel sorry for ourselves.

"But I do feel like this year it's been tough for us to get momentum and coming in as a team with pretty high expectations to build on what they had last year, and it hasn't really been that way so far," he added.

"And when we do get something going something like this happens or my penalty in Singapore. It's been hard for us to have momentum and have a real string of races. I feel like something always seems to be getting in the way. But again, if we just sit here and say poor us then we aren't really going to move forwards. There's nothing else to do.

"If there's a mistake we've made to try and learn from then sure, otherwise let's just… we've got a double-header and I think for everyone in the paddock this is probably the favourite double-header of the year so I think we just use that happiness and positivity to try and get some good results."

Asked how the double disqualification had affected morale within the team, he said: "We're angry and frustrated, but as a team we are like ‘screw this and let's go get these points we lost', so it's motivation.

"You use the bad days as motivation I think that's the best thing and the good days you appreciate them. I think it's important to celebrate the good days."

