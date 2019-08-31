Site logo

Belgian GP: Qualifying - Times

31/08/2019

Full times from today's qualifying session for the Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.519 152.829 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:43.267 0.748
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.282 0.763
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:43.415 0.896
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.690 1.171
6 Ricciardo Renault 1:44.257 1.738
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:44.542 2.023
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:44.557 2.038
9 Perez Racing Point 1:44.706 2.187
10 Magnussen Haas 1:45.086 2.567
11 Grosjean Haas 1:44.797
12 Norris McLaren 1:44.847
13 Stroll Racing Point 1:45.047
14 Albon Red Bull 1:45.799
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo No Time
16 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:46.435
17 Sainz McLaren 1:46.507
18 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:46.518
19 Russell Williams 1:47.548
20 Kubica Williams No Time

