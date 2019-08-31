Mercedes believes Hamilton's car will be ready for qualifying

Mercedes is confident that Lewis Hamilton will be able to participate in qualifying this afternoon, despite the extensive damage incurred in the Briton's FP3 crash.

While the exact cause of the crash is not known, the Briton clipping the kerb and then losing the rear of the Mercedes in Turn 12 before spearing into the tyre wall, initial fears that the world champion might need a new tub and therefore start from the pitlane appear to have been avoided.

"We will be replacing both front corners (suspension and wheel assemblies), nose, barge boards and floor on Lewis' car," said the team, shortly after the end of FP3, having investigated the damage. "Barring any unexpected surprises, we believe we can complete all of the work in time for the start of qualifying."

The Briton's crash follows a scrappy Friday, and comes at a time Ferrari looks strong, particularly on one-lap pace.