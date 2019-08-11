Site logo

Alonso responds to Vettel's claim

11/08/2019

In an exchange with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen following last week's Hungarian Grand Prix, while discussing the merits of Fernando Alonso return to the F1 grid, the German said he had always believed that the Spaniard didn't like him.

Asked if he would like to see Alonso back in F1, Vettel said: "I don't mind.

"I don't know why..." he continued, "(but) I don't think he never really liked me.

"I don't think we really had a... I don't mind him," he added. "I respect him for what he achieved and for what he can do on track. I don't know. Bring him back, I don't mind."

In a Q&A with fans on Instagram, Alonso was asked about Vettel's comment.

"I feel bad that he thinks like that," he said. "I heard that, but it's not true at all, I feel bad that he thinks like that.

"We always respected each other and had a very pleasant relationship," he added. "Perhaps it was because of the press, the situation, but I repeat that it's the opposite."

Having spent five title-less seasons with Ferrari, one would imagine that Alonso and Vettel, now in his fifth title-less season at Maranello, would have much to talk about.

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Fambank, 34 minutes ago

"While his racecraft is undisputed, one could argue that Alonso has been a trainwreck as regarding
his people skill at Mclaren (1st stint), Ferrari and with Honda. Because it is a recurring theme
throughout his carreer, I wouldn't worry too much had I been Vettel.

I think the problem is more Alonso than others."

