"We've got to make up for last year," admits Vettel

Just two weeks after denying Lewis Hamilton victory in his home race, Sebastian Vettel looked set to follow on with victory at Hockenheim, what would have been his second win on home soil having won the 2013 race at the Nurburgring.

However, an unforced error, just moments after light rain began to fall, saw the German head off track into the barriers in the Stadium section, beginning a run of mistakes which ended his 2018 title hopes and have continued to compromise him into this year.

Indeed, just two weeks ago, as Hamilton headed towards his sixth home victory, Vettel speared into the back of Max Verstappen, effectively ending his own race and causing damage that meant the Dutchman couldn't challenge for a podium.

At race end, Vettel immediately apologised to the youngster, but this, the latest in a string of inexplicable blunders, has led to further speculation over his career.

Looking ahead to this weekend's race, the German admits that he needs to make amends.

"We have got to make up for last year, especially myself," he said. "I look forward to racing in Hockenheim, the atmosphere is always phenomenal and the crowd is great. I remember a lot of German flags around the track from last year, which I really enjoyed.

"In terms of the track, it looks quite simple and straightforward at first sight," he added. "Especially the last part is very enjoyable but it is also very technical entering the Motodrom. There are a lot of fans there and I think that's definitely the highlight of the track."

However, with Red Bull shaping up to challenge the Italian team on a regular basis, team boss, Mattia Binotto reveals there will not be any significant updates this weekend.

"We are not bringing any specific updates," he said, "but studying the data from the last round in Silverstone has provided us with useful information in our quest to get a better understanding of our car.

"We really hope to do well, especially after last year's race here, when the win escaped us at the end of a weekend where our performance was definitely up to the task."