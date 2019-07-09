McLaren retains Sainz and Norris for 2020

McLaren has confirmed that Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will continue as its drivers for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 season.

The pair have integrated well into the team over the past nine months as the Woking outfit progresses on its road to recovery. Retaining both drivers for 2020 echoes the team's commitment to consistency and continuity, which are key pillars of its return to competitiveness.

"Today's announcement provides the team with the continuity to keep pushing forward," said Andreas Seidl. "The performance of both Carlos and Lando have been a key part of the team's progress. Their feedback has enabled our engineers to develop the MCL34 and look ahead to the MCL35.

"Carlos has played a key role in developing the car using his experience, while Lando has got up to speed with the demands of Formula 1 incredibly quickly and is growing in confidence every weekend.

"This is welcome news for the whole McLaren team and we look forward to continuing our partnership together."

"I'm delighted we're able to announce our 2020 driver line-up ahead of the team's home race this weekend," added Zak Brown. "Both Carlos and Lando are proving themselves as racers and are integral to our path to recovery.

"They have made a real contribution to the positive momentum and morale within the team, both at the track and back at the factory. The reception they've received from our fans has been outstanding and they are superb ambassadors for the McLaren brand, personifying our fearlessly forward mentality."