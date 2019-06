Austrian GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "It's been a difficult Saturday for me. Not being able to compete out there today is very disappointing. Preparing the set-up for the race and not even using the performance engine modes made my qualifying very frustrating.

"However, we knew it was going to be like that, and the target was to get into Q2 and help out Lando with a tow for Q3. Congrats to him and to the whole team for a strong performance. Tomorrow is another day and I'm sure I'll wake up fully motivated for the race. We'll try to recover from the back and work our way up the field."

Lando Norris: "It was a good quali. We knew it was going to be a tough and it turned out to be closer than at Paul Ricard. But we can all be pleased with starting P5 for the second race in a row - a great job by the team here and back at Woking.

"It's a good starting position. I'll try to have a race like we had last week at Ricard. The key will be to consolidate my start position and stay out of trouble, and see where we end up. The high ambient and track temperatures are likely to have a big impact on the results."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Another excellent performance from Lando, who starts P5 again as in France last week. Congratulations to the entire team and both drivers who executed two clean sessions in challenging hot conditions today. The team and the drivers kept working on improving the car overnight, we continued our good run in FP3 and ran solidly in the top 10 again - Carlos' work in free practice contributing to our very good quali performance.

"We didn't attempt any quali runs in Q2 for Carlos in order to save the car, and, at the same time, to be sure not to make it through to Q3, which wouldn't have allowed us free tyre choice for the race start tomorrow. As always, our heads are down now and we're remaining focussed, as points get distributed tomorrow. We'll prepare for a long race in hot conditions which is likely to feature many incidents. So I guess we can look forward to an exciting race."