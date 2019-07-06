2020 Australian Grand Prix set for March 15

Though the full calendar has yet to be revealed, FOM has confirmed that the 2020 F1 season will kick-off in Australia on March 15.

2020 is a year of anniversaries for the sport as it marks the 70th season and also the 25th year of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, which has hosted the event at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit since 1996.

As was the case this year, next year's Australian Grand Prix will run on the weekend following the Labour Day weekend in Victoria, which is also the weekend before the start of the Australian Football League season.

Rolex will be the title sponsor for the event for the eighth consecutive year.

"We are pleased to announce that, as has been the case for many years now, the next FIA Formula 1 World Championship season will get underway in Melbourne," said Chase Carey.

"The Albert Park circuit is one of the most popular venues on the calendar, much appreciated by everyone who works in Formula 1. The enthusiastic reception from the Australian fans makes this round really unique and special.

"There can be no better place to start the 2020 season, which will be significant as the sport will celebrate its 70th anniversary. We are also pleased that Rolex, who have been one of our Global Partners for many years, will continue to be the title sponsor of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix."

"Hosting Melbourne's 25th Formula 1 race conjures excitement and interest," added Andrew Westacott, Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO, "and as they said back in 1996, 'Melbourne - what a great place for the race!'

"We've got the largest on-track program of any Formula 1 event in the world and combined with the amount and quality of off-track entertainment, there's something for all and it's an event that simply must be experienced. The date confirmation provides the opportunity for interstate and overseas visitors to plan a lengthy stay in Victoria."

A provisional calendar has usually been announced by this time, but with the future of several races, including, the British, Spanish and Mexican events in doubt, clearly FOM is unable to give a clearer picture of how the 2020 schedule might look at this time.